Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.