Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have commented on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC raised Crédit Agricole to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Crédit Agricole to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Shares of Crédit Agricole stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.72%.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.