Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($53.04). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,970 ($51.87), with a volume of 148,406 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,200 ($54.87) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,981.67 ($52.02).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,896.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a GBX 51.30 ($0.67) dividend. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,012 ($52.42), for a total value of £80,079.52 ($104,624.41).

Cranswick Company Profile (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

