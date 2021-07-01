Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crane were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of CR opened at $92.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

