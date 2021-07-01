Covington Capital Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $286.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $287.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

