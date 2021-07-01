Covington Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,972 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.60 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

