Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Up 13.5%

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s share price shot up 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $43.40. 216,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,652,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

