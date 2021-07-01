Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 466.17 ($6.09).

Shares of CSP traded up GBX 15.20 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 487.80 ($6.37). 1,178,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,876. Countryside Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 276.08 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -286.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.58.

In other news, insider John W. Martin bought 39,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, for a total transaction of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

