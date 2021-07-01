Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,353 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $43,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 162,451 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

