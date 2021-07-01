Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the May 31st total of 186,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CPPMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

CPPMF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.95. 166,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.38.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

