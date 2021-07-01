Copart, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Separately, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $131.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

