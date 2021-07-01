Contrasting ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) and Its Rivals

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ: ZI) is one of 325 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ZoomInfo Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $476.20 million -$9.10 million -31.24 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors $1.89 billion $332.74 million 58.33

ZoomInfo Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ZoomInfo Technologies. ZoomInfo Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 2.50% 4.65% 1.84% ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors -39.61% -60.32% -3.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZoomInfo Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 2 12 0 2.86 ZoomInfo Technologies Competitors 2170 11391 21283 608 2.57

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $61.63, indicating a potential upside of 18.12%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.82%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

