CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $99,615.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00385510 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,704,618 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

