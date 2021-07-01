ContentBox (BOX) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $1.33 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00164036 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

