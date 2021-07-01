Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

CNSWF stock traded down $12.90 on Thursday, reaching $1,516.86. 3,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,003.35 and a one year high of $1,619.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,475.08.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,020.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

