Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of STZ opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.61. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

