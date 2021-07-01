Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.30 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.000-$10.300 EPS.

Shares of STZ opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.