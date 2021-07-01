Constellation Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $233.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.61. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684 over the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.76.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.