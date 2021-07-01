ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.24 on Thursday, hitting $63.14. 300,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,551,686. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of -419.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 288,721 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 37,286 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 370,080 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.