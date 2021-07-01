Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

CCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of LON:CCC traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,610 ($34.10). 83,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,569.90 ($20.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($35.93). The company has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,635.41.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

