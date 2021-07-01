Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,420.56 ($18.56).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Compass Group stock traded up GBX 61.50 ($0.80) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,583.50 ($20.69). 1,757,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,774.55. Compass Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion and a PE ratio of -76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

