Comparing MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MedX has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.31, indicating that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MedX and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $1.67 billion 10.66 -$3.35 billion ($9.75) -5.17

MedX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MedX and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 0 2 10 0 2.83

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farfetch is more favorable than MedX.

Profitability

This table compares MedX and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedX N/A N/A N/A Farfetch -150.27% -1,281.44% -76.79%

Summary

Farfetch beats MedX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc. and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc. in February 2016. MedX Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

