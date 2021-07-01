Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGDDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY opened at $31.96 on Monday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.