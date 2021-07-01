Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,877 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,258,000 after buying an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $13,031,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.91, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $82.17.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.