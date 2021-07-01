Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Columbus McKinnon worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $48.24 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

