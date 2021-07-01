Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $562,761,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,687,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,099,000 after buying an additional 322,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,065,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after buying an additional 42,386 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 640,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 597,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.98. 82,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,756. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

