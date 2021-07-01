Coldstack Price Down 1.1% This Week (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00005718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $2.87 million and $7,350.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00140408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00170661 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,384.17 or 0.99960587 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

