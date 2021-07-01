Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.20. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 5,374 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$118.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert John Briscoe sold 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$40,521.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,310,714 shares in the company, valued at C$4,323,646.14.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

