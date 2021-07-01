Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to post sales of $376.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coherent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.30 million and the highest is $398.40 million. Coherent reported sales of $298.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ COHR traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $262.54. 207,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the first quarter valued at $3,035,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

