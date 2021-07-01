Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.32% of Cohen & Steers worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 67,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

