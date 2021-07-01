CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Head to Head Analysis

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) and Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of CohBar shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of CohBar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CohBar and Boston Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CohBar N/A N/A -$16.26 million ($0.29) -4.83 Boston Therapeutics $10,000.00 206.15 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

Boston Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CohBar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CohBar and Boston Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CohBar 0 0 5 0 3.00 Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

CohBar presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 257.14%. Given CohBar’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CohBar is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares CohBar and Boston Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CohBar N/A -99.49% -77.23% Boston Therapeutics -10,088.89% N/A -19,911.75%

Risk and Volatility

CohBar has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Therapeutics has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CohBar beats Boston Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its lead MBT candidate is CB4211, a novel refined analog of the MOTS-c mitochondrial-derived peptide, which is in Phase Ib stage of a Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company's preclinical programs include CB5138 analogs for fibrotic diseases, CB5064 analogs for COVID-19 associated ARDS, MBT5 analogs for CXCR4-related cancer and orphan diseases, and MBT3 analogs for cancer immunotherapy. CohBar, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. It also produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

