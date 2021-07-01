Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.50% of Cogent Communications worth $49,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,814,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.15 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 410.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

