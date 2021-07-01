Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.22. Cogent Communications reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $76.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock worth $1,127,936. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

