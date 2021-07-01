Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the May 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,949,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 125,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COCP. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

