Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cigna by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 218,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,503,000 after purchasing an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $237.07 on Thursday. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

