Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,231,687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,729,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $528.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.39. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $454.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

