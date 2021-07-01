Clearstead Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 47,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In related news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.