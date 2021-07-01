Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,428 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,602,000 after purchasing an additional 591,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 949,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,367,000 after purchasing an additional 496,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 769,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 316,965 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $132.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.22. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

