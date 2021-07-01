Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 34,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 33,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

EPD stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

