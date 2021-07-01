Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $57.09 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

