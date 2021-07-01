Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires 613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $84.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.95.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.