Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 92,281 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,281 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.01% of EnPro Industries worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPO opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.84. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

