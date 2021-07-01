Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,797,399 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,140,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,797,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.55% of Newpark Resources worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

