Clearbridge Investments LLC Makes New $14.12 Million Investment in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 872,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of M. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Macy’s by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

