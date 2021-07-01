Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230,472 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

