Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.50% of PROG worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of PRG opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.03. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.11 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

