Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CKNHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered Clarkson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Clarkson stock remained flat at $$44.15 during trading on Thursday. Clarkson has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $44.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

