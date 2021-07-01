Clarkson (LON:CKN) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
LON CKN traded up GBX 45 ($0.59) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,235 ($42.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,815. The company has a market cap of £984.31 million and a PE ratio of -33.98. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,289.60 ($42.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,035.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
