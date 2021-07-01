Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 819.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,924 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLNE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

