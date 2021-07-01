Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 1,397.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,535 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ALT opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

