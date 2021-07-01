Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCSG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 306,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.83. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

